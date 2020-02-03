Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Moves to bench
Bonga is coming off the bench Monday against the Warriors, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Bonga will shift back to a reserve role with Rui Hachimura set to return from a groin injury Monday. When coming off the bench in January, Bonga posted averages of 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.7 minutes (six games).
