Play

Bonga is coming off the bench Monday against the Warriors, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bonga will shift back to a reserve role with Rui Hachimura set to return from a groin injury Monday. When coming off the bench in January, Bonga posted averages of 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.7 minutes (six games).

More News
Our Latest Stories