Bonga isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game at Chicago.

The 20-year-old started the previous four contests but will come off the bench Wednesday with Thomas Bryant rejoining the starting five. Bonga hasn't provided much fantasy value whether starting or not, as he's averaging 4.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.9 minutes this season.

