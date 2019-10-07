Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Out Monday
Bonga (knee) is out for Monday's contest against New York, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Bonga has been dealing with soreness in his knee for the past week. Although Bonga's injury doesn't appear to be too serious, there's no good reason for the guard to play in the first preseason contest of the season with an ailing knee.
