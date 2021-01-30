Bonga had zero points, three rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes in Friday's 116-100 win over the Wizards.

Bonga had significant playing time over the past three games while working as a starter for Washington, but he was unable to generate significant production. However, he returned to the bench Friday with Rui Hachimura and Davis Bertans both returning to the court. Coach Scott Brooks said that Deni Avdija and Troy Brown could each return from the health and safety protocols Sunday, so Bonga's role could decrease even more going forward.