Bonga had six points (3-4 FG), three rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's loss to Houston.

The Wizards put up 158 points in regulation, but that didn't translate to a remarkable night for Bonga, who took only four shots and committed five fouls in 25 minutes of action. Bonga has started all four games thus far, but he could cede his starting spot to Troy Brown -- who made his debut Wednesday -- in the near future.