Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Ready to go Saturday
Bonga (head) is starting Saturday's game at Memphis.
Bonga hit the back of his head on the court during Tuesday's game against the Hornets, but it won't impact his status for Saturday's contest. The 20-year-old is averaging 2.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 15.8 minutes despite starting the last five games.
