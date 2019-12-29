Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Relegated to bench
Bonga will come off the bench Saturday against the Knicks.
Bonga has started the past 12 games for Washington, but he'll head to the bench Saturday in favor of Troy Brown. He's played 15 or fewer minutes in each of the past four games, posting averages of 2.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 11.3 minutes per tilt during that stretch.
