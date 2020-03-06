Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Remains in backup role Friday
Updating a previous report, Bonga will remain in a reserve role Friday against the Hawks.
There seemed to be some confusion regarding the starting five during a pregame interview with coach Scott Brooks. Ultimately, Bonga will remain in a reserve role while Jerome Robinson gets the nod at small forward.
