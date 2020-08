Bonga finished with 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three boards, two assists, one block, and one steal in 30 minutes of a 126-113 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Bonga filled up the stat sheet in the start, and was efficient from the field shooting 83.3 percent in the contest. But his strong showing wasn't enough to lift the Wizards in the contest as they lost their seventh consecutive game since the restart. He'll finish the season against Boston on Thursday.