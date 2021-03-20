Coach Scott Brooks on Saturday specifically mentioned Bonga receiving additional opportunities with Davis Bertans (calf) sidelined, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bonga hadn't seen any run off the bench in the two games prior to Thursday's clash with the Jazz but logged a season-high 19 minutes in the contest. He responded well with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3PT), four boards, two assists and a steal and it appears more games with extended run may be on the horizon in the next pair of weeks. Bonga's role will presumably subside again once Bertans is cleared to rejoin the action.