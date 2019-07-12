Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Solid scoring in win
Bonga managed 11 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes during the Wizards' 76-71 win over the Hawks in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.
Bonga has only seen action in two games thus far in Las Vegas, but he's been efficient. The 19-year-old has shot 50.0 percent over that pair of contests, averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block across 20.0 minutes.
More News
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...