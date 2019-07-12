Bonga managed 11 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes during the Wizards' 76-71 win over the Hawks in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.

Bonga has only seen action in two games thus far in Las Vegas, but he's been efficient. The 19-year-old has shot 50.0 percent over that pair of contests, averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block across 20.0 minutes.