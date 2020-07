Bonga will start Friday's opener against the Suns, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

With Bradley Beal (shoulder) not joining the Wizards in the bubble, Bonga will grab his spot at shooting guard and should see extended run. In the 12 games that he's seen 24-plus minutes this season, Bonga is averaging 6.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.