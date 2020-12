Bonga is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener at Philadelphia, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The 21-year-old started 49 games for the Wizards last season and will begin the 2020-21 campaign in the starting five with Davis Bertans on a minutes restriction. Bonga averaged 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.9 minutes as a starter in 2019-20, and he's unlikely to progress into a significant producer this season.