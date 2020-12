Bonga recorded 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes in the 97-86 loss to Detroit on Thursday.

Bonga was relatively inefficient on the floor during the loss Thursday. The forward not only went cold during his extended floor time, but also found himself on the floor during a majority of the points against. Bonga has yet to impress during the pre-season and will need to turn form quickly, otherwise he will find the bench rather early.