Bonga is expected to remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bonga made his return to the starting five Tuesday night against the Magic and finished with two points, six rebounds and a steal in 17 minutes. In terms of fantasy upside, Bonga doesn't offer much, but it looks as though he'll be favored over second-year wing Troy Brown -- at least for the next few weeks while the Wizards deal with injuries up front, primarily to Thomas Bryant.