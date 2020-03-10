Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Unavailable Tuesday
Bonga was ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks with a groin contusion.
Bonga started Sunday's loss to the Heat and presumably sustained the injury while putting up three points and one steal in 15 minutes. Garrison Matthews may see increased run in his absence Tuesday.
