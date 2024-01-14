The Wizards acquired Livers, Marvin Bagley and two second-round picks from the Pistons on Sunday in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Livers has averaged 20.4 minutes of action across 23 appearances and six starts for Detroit this season, although he has bottomed out in 2023-24 by shooting a career-worst 28.6 percent from deep. He'll now join a crowded Wizards forward group featuring Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert and Bilal Coulibaly, likely setting Livers up to fill a small rotational role. In total, Livers averaged 6.2 points and 2.6 rebounds on 40.7/35.8/78.9 percent shooting splits across three seasons with Detroit.