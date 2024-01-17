site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wizards-isaiah-livers-left-off-injury-report | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Wizards' Isaiah Livers: Left off injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Livers (trade pending) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Knicks.
Livers appears ready to make his debut Thursday after being traded from the Pistons to the Wizards on Sunday. Livers will likely compete for bench minutes at the forward position for Washington.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 7 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read