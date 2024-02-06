site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wizards-isaiah-livers-out-again-wednesday-448543 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Wizards' Isaiah Livers: Out again Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Livers (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Livers was traded to the Wizards on Jan. 14 but hasn't made his debut. He doesn't have a return timetable.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read