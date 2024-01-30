site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Isaiah Livers: Out again Wednesday
Livers (hip) won't play Wednesday against the Clippers.
Livers hasn't made his Wizards debut yet. His continued absence shouldn't impact the rotation.
