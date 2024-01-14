Livers (recently traded) won't make his Wizards' debut Monday against the Pistons, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Livers and Bagley were traded to the Wizards by Detroit on Sunday, but they still need to travel to Washington and pass physicals before they can suit up for their new team. Robbins relays that Livers and Bagley could make their debuts as soon as Thursday's matchup versus the Knicks.