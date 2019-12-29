Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Back in starting five
Thomas will start Saturday's game against the Knicks.
As expected, Thomas is re-joining the lineup following a two-game suspension. In six appearances this month, he's averaged 18.0 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds, and he could be in for a bigger usage rate since Bradley Beal is sidelined Saturday.
