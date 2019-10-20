Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Could play Wednesday
Thomas (thumb) was a full participant in practice Sunday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
It's outstanding news for the guard, who continues to battle numerous injures for the last couple of seasons. If he can fully practice Monday once more, there's a legit possibly of Thomas playing in Wednesday's season opener against Dallas, something that seemed impossible weeks ago.
