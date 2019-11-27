Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Delivers a dud in Tuesday's loss
Thomas managed three points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 117-104 loss to the Nuggets.
Thomas had a dreadful night, finishing with more turnovers (three) than assists while tossing up bricks galore. He has been limited to five points or less in two of the last three games, this after reaching double figures in nine of his first 10 appearances this season. The 30-year-old point guard will try to get back on track during Wednesday's matchup versus the Suns, who are expecting Ricky Rubio (back) to rejoin the rotation, but not Aron Baynes (hip).
