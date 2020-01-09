Thomas managed seven points (2-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two assists and one rebound in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 123-89 loss to the Magic.

Thomas failed to obtain any control of the ball, scoring zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in the first half and committing five turnovers overall. The performance is representative of a recent downslope, where he had shot 34.1 percent in the Wizards' previous five games. The 30-year-old's disappointments, along with backup Ish Smith's 18 points averaged through Washington's last seven games, may persuade team head coach Scott Brooks to alter the rotation in favor of the latter.