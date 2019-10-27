Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Dynamic performance in team debut
Thomas amassed 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 loss to the Spurs.
Thomas made his debut for the Wizards, scoring 16 points in 20 minutes. He was very confident on the offensive end of the floor and looked to have his explosiveness back. He is likely to ramp up his minutes over the next few games and although this is a very small sample size, Thomas is worth picking up in most standard formats.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.