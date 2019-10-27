Thomas amassed 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 loss to the Spurs.

Thomas made his debut for the Wizards, scoring 16 points in 20 minutes. He was very confident on the offensive end of the floor and looked to have his explosiveness back. He is likely to ramp up his minutes over the next few games and although this is a very small sample size, Thomas is worth picking up in most standard formats.