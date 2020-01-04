Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Ejected Friday
Thomas was ejected in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Trail Blazers for shoving a referee, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Holdahl notes that the shove may have been on accident. Regardless, he won't return to Friday's contest, and the league will presumably review the incident to see if a suspension is warranted.
