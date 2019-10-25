Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Game-time call Friday
Thomas (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against Oklahoma City.
Thomas sat out of the season opener Wednesday, but the Wizards are optimistic he'll be cleared to make his debut Friday. A decision on his status is expected to come closer to tip.
More News
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Officially ruled out•
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Unlikely for season opener•
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Could play Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Nearing return to contact•
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Making small strides in recovery•
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Out 6-8 weeks with thumb injury•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...