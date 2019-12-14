Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Game-time decision Saturday
Thomas (calf) is a game-time decision for Saturday's tilt with Memphis, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Thomas' availability for Saturday will come down to pregame drills. He's missed the past four games due toa left calf strain, but appears to be trending in the right direction after completing his initial pregame workout without pain. If he's unable to go, look for Jordan McRae and ish Smith to continue to see elevated minutes.
