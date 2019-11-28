Thomas had 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3PT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 140-132 win at Phoenix.

Thomas now has back-to-back poor performances, and this time he played fewer minutes and scored fewer points than backup point guard Ish Smith. That shouldn't affect Thomas' upside in the short term, but the fact that he is trending in the wrong direction should be worrisome. He is averaging 9.6 points and 4.0 assists while shooting just 37.5 percent from the field in 24.2 minutes across his last five starts.