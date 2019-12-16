Thomas (calf) was able to go through shootaround Monday and is a game-time decision against Detroit, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Thomas' ability to successfully go through shootaround bodes well for his chances at playing Monday. His status will likely hinge on how he feels throughout the day, particularly if he can complete further pregame drills pain-free. In the event he's held out, Ish Smith should receive a sixth-straight start.