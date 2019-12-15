Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Good chance to return Monday
According to coach Scott Brooks, Thomas (calf) has a "really good chance" of returning to action Monday against the Pistons, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Thomas has missed the Wizards' last five games, but he was a game-time decision Saturday against the Grizzlies and appears to be in the verge of returning. Thomas may be handed a minutes restriction in his first contest back, in which case Ish Smith will continue to see an expanded role in the Wizards backcourt.
