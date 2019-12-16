Coach Scott Brooks said Thomas (calf) will start Monday against the Pistons, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Thomas has been cleared to return ahead of Monday's game in Detroit after getting through the team's pregame shootaround with no issues. Prior to his five-game absence due to a calf injury, Thomas was averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 24.9 minutes per game. Ish Smith should return to a reserve role with Thomas back in the fold.