Thomas (calf) is expected to miss at least another week due to his strained left calf, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Thomas missed a third straight game Sunday against the Clippers, and Charania notes that the veteran guard is not overly close to making his return. With Jordan McRae (hand) also sidelined, expect Ish Smith, Chris Chiozza and rookie Admiral Schofield to continue picking up increased minutes.