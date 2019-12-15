Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Listed as questionable Monday
Thomas (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Thomas appears to have been slightly downgraded and is listed as questionable Monday. In all likelihood, his status will come down to how he feels while going through pregame drills and could come down to a game-time decision.
