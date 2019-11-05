Thomas tallied nine points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 115-99 win over the Pistons.

Thomas drew the start at point guard with Ish Smith shifting to a reserve role. Still, Thomas actually had one of his quieter nights, as he had reached double figures in scoring in each of his first three appearances this season. It remains to be seen whether the move into the starting five will result in a significant uptick in minutes going forward, but Thomas is off to a strong start here in 2019-20.