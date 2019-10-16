Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Nearing return to contact
Thomas (thumb) participated in non-contact practice Wednesday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Everything apparently went well, with coach Scott Brooks noting afterwards that Thomas is nearing a return to contact drills. The guard underwent surgery in mid-September to repair a rupture of the radial collateral ligament in his left thumb and remains without a timetable for his return, though he's expected to miss the start of the regular season.
