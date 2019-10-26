Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Not on injury report
Thomas is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Thomas did not play in either of the Wizards' first two games while recovering from thumb surgery, but all indications are that he'll be available to make his debut Saturday night. In all likelihood, Thomas will serve as the backup to Ish Smith at point guard.
