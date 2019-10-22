Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Officially ruled out
Thomas (thumb) won't play in Wednesday's game against Dallas.
As predicted, the Wizards will hold Thomas out for the team's first regular-season contest. He is close to returning to game action, however, and could be cleared in time for Friday's matchup with the Thunder. Ish Smith figures to draw the start at point guard Wednesday with Thomas sidelined.
