Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: On minutes restriction
Coach Scott Brooks said Thomas "will not play heavy minutes" Saturday at San Antonio.
Thomas is primed to make his team debut for the Wizards after missing the first two games while returning from thumb surgery. The 31-year-old is expected to serve as the backup point point guard behind Ish Smith this season, but it's unclear just how limited his minutes will be Saturday.
