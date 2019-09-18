Play

Thomas will be out 6-8 weeks after he underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a rupture of the radial collateral ligament of his left thumb.

Thomas will miss all of training camp and potentially the first few weeks of the regular season. He was expected to compete with Ish Smith for the starting job at point guard, but it seems like Smith will win by default. Until Thomas returns, Justin Robinson may handle backup point guard duties.

