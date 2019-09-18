Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Out 6-8 weeks with thumb injury
Thomas will be out 6-8 weeks after he underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a rupture of the radial collateral ligament of his left thumb.
Thomas will miss all of training camp and potentially the first few weeks of the regular season. He was expected to compete with Ish Smith for the starting job at point guard, but it seems like Smith will win by default. Until Thomas returns, Justin Robinson may handle backup point guard duties.
More News
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Reaches deal with Wizards•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Sees garbage-time minutes Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Removed from rotation•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Out of the rotation Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Remains on minutes limit•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Logs 16 points in 16 minutes•
-
Fantasy impact of offseason moves
The offseason provided all sorts of drama. Here's how the biggest transactions will impact...
-
Western Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Eastern Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...