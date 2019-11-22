Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Plays 24 minutes in win
Thomas posted 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and six assists in Wednesday's 138-132 win against the Spurs.
The veteran guard has now scored in double digits in nine of the 10 games in which he was available. However, the 30-year-old has essentially split time at point guard with Ish Smith, who scored a season-high 21 points against the Spurs on Wednesday. Even with the split in playing time, Thomas has been more productive out of the two, averaging 13.1 points and six assists per game compared to Smith's 7.5 points and 4.1 assists per game.
