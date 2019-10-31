Thomas had 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-3 FT) with 10 assists and two rebounds during Washington's 158-159 loss against Houston on Wednesday.

Thomas was limited to 20 minutes in his season debut and this time he played a bit more, which resulted in an improved performance and his first double-double of the season. Thomas should see an uptick on his minutes going forward considering his strong start to the season. Washington faces Minnesota next Saturday.