Thomas agreed to a one-year deal with the Wizards on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Thomas has failed to find himself a long-term home since leading the Celtics to the 2016 playoffs, a season in which he averaged 28.9 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field. He has since logged stints with the Cavaliers, Lakers and Nuggets, but has only played a combined 44 games for those three teams over the past two seasons due to a lingering hip injury. Washington may be his best opportunity to prove he still has what it takes, with John Wall (Achilles) expected to miss a majority of the season. Thomas will be competing with the likes of Ish Smith for starting minutes, who was signed by the Wizards earlier in the day.