Thomas tallied 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 124-112 win over the Cavaliers.

Thomas wasn't all that efficient as a scorer or distributor, finishing with almost as many turnovers (three) as dimes. However, he has now reached double figures in scoring in consecutive contests for the first time this month. With the lowly Hawks on tap for Sunday, Thomas has another solid opportunity to fill it up offensively.