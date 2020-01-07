Thomas had 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one board and three assists in 23 minutes of a 99-94 win against the Celtics on Monday.

Thomas scored in double figures for the first time in five games as he helped his current team defeat his former team. The veterain guard's 2020 got off to a rocky start that included an ejectiontwo games ago in the opening moments. He'll try to carry this momentum into Wednesday's game against the Magic.