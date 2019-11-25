Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 17 points
Thomas had 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 defeat against the Kings.
Thomas has scored in double figures in all but two games this season and he has been remarkably consistent since he moved to the starting unit. Through nine starts this season, Thomas averages 11.6 points and 5.0 assists in 25.9 minutes per game. Those are not stellar numbers, but they are good enough to keep him fantasy relevant in most formats.
