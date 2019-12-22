Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 20 before ejection
Thomas tallied 20 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT) and three assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to the 76ers.
Thomas had a solid night from a scoring perspective. However, he finished with as many turnovers as assists and was ejected for entering the stands in the latter stages of the contest. Unless the league opts to lay down a suspension, which seems somewhat unlikely given that there was no altercation, Thomas will likely be a decent option heading into Monday's matchup versus the Knicks.
