Thomas finished with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six assists, one rebound and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 133-119 victory over the Pistons.

Thomas returned to action Monday after missing five games with a calf injury. Head coach Dwayne Casey wasted no time working Thomas back in, shifting him straight into the starting lineup. He looked great in 26 minutes, continuing his rise back into fantasy relevance. Thomas doesn't have the upside he once had, however, he should still be rostered in most standard formats moving forward.