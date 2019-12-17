Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 23 points in return
Thomas finished with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six assists, one rebound and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 133-119 victory over the Pistons.
Thomas returned to action Monday after missing five games with a calf injury. Head coach Dwayne Casey wasted no time working Thomas back in, shifting him straight into the starting lineup. He looked great in 26 minutes, continuing his rise back into fantasy relevance. Thomas doesn't have the upside he once had, however, he should still be rostered in most standard formats moving forward.
More News
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Good to go Monday•
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Goes through shootaround•
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Listed as questionable Monday•
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Good chance to return Monday•
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Won't play Saturday•
-
Wizards' Isaiah Thomas: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...