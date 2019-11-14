Thomas chipped in with 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), seven assists, one rebound and two turnovers in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 140-133 loss at Boston.

Thomas notched his best scoring output of the season against his former team, and seems to have settled as the team's starting point guard moving forward. During his four starts, Thomas averages 12.0 points and 5.5 assists per game.